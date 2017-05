WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to limit debate on a bill that could give Congress the right to review, and possibly reject, an international nuclear agreement with Iran.

The 93-6 vote cleared the way for a vote, expected shortly, on whether to pass the legislation and send it to the U.S. House of Representatives, which is expected to consider it as soon as next week.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)