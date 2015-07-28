WASHINGTON, July 28 The top Democrat on the U.S.
House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on
Tuesday he sees "a number of" troublesome issues in the Iran
nuclear deal.
In remarks prepared for delivery at a hearing with top Obama
administration officials, U.S. Representative Eliot Engel said
he was troubled by reports about the arrangement reached for
scrutiny of Iranian sites by international nuclear inspectors,
the sunset of international sanctions on ballistic missiles and
advanced conventional weapons and what Iran's leaders would do
when sanctions are phased out and they gain access to funds.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)