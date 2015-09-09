WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives are weighing the possibility of abandoning a disapproval resolution for the Iran nuclear deal, as doubts grow that the legislation has enough votes to even clear a procedural hurdle, a Republican leadership aide said on Wednesday.

The House was on a path to vote later on Wednesday on the rule for debating the measure, a procedural step that would have cleared the way for passing the resolution of disapproval later this week.

Now, Republican leaders are weighing other legislation as well, instead of the disapproval bill, the aide told Reuters, adding no decision has been made.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Lisa Lambert)