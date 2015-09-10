WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. House of Representatives cleared three bills related to the Iran nuclear deal for debate on Thursday, voting along party lines to approve rules for debating the three measures, none of which will have a direct impact on the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers announced on July 14.

There were 243 votes for, all from Republicans, on the procedural vote and 186 against, all from Democrats.

Votes on whether to pass the measures or not are expected later on Thursday and on Friday. They are expected to get the simple majorities needed to pass because Republicans hold a majority of the seats in the House. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)