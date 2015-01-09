(In Jan 8 item, corrects month to November from December in 5th
paragraph.)
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Republican lawmakers said on
Thursday they are close to reintroducing legislation seeking a
voice in negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and to impose
tougher sanctions against Iran, now that they control both
houses of the U.S. Congress.
Senator Mark Kirk told reporters at the Capitol he expected
the Senate banking committee to vote within weeks on a bill he
co-authored with Democratic Senator Robert Menendez that would
increase sanctions on Iran if the negotiations falter.
Menendez-Kirk was introduced in December 2013, but did not
come up for a vote in the Senate when it was controlled by
President Barack Obama's fellow Democrats. The White House
insisted its passage could endanger international negotiations
on Iran's nuclear program.
The United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and
China reached a preliminary agreement with Iran in 2013 for it
to suspend its sensitive nuclear activity in return for easing
some economic sanctions.
The two sides failed for a second time in November to meet a
self-imposed deadline and extended the preliminary accord by
seven months. Frustrated U.S. lawmakers want Obama to be more
forceful with Iran.
Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, said he was working on a bill that
would allow Congress to weigh in before Obama can implement any
final agreement on Iran's nuclear program.
Western powers, fearing Iran wants to build a nuclear bomb,
have imposed penalties that have slashed its oil exports,
causing inflation to soar and the value of its currency to
plummet. Tehran says its nuclear work is purely peaceful.
Iran and the six powers resume negotiations on Jan. 18.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle. Editing by Andre Grenon)