WASHINGTON Jan 16 U.S. Senator Robert Menendez said on Friday he would push ahead with plans for a bill that would impose new sanctions on Iran if international negotiators fail to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program by July.

"All I'm saying is let us put in prospective sanctions that don't get imposed, don't get imposed, until July," Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at a news conference in his home state of New Jersey.

He said he had a "fundamental disagreement" with the White House on the sanctions issue. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)