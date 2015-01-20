WASHINGTON Jan 20 The top Democrat on the U.S.
Senate Banking Committee said on Tuesday he did not want to rush
to vote on legislation to impose more sanctions on Iran,
speaking a day after the panel said it would delay hearings on
the issue for a week.
"There's not a rush on this. These negotiations are going
forward. I don't want to disrupt the negotiations," Senator
Sherrod Brown, the ranking member of the banking committee, told
reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
The banking committee had been scheduled to hold public and
classified hearings on Iran this week, ahead of debate and a
vote on Thursday on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Mark
Kirk and Democrat Robert Menendez to impose more sanctions if
there is no nuclear agreement by the end of June.
But the panel said on Monday it would wait until next week
to hold hearings. Brown referred questions about the reason for
the delay to Senator Richard Shelby, the panel's chairman.
Shelby aides could not immediately be reached for comment.
Diplomats said Sunday that Iran and major powers would meet
again next month to try to narrow differences over Tehran's
nuclear program.
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Friday urged members of Congress to hold off on
legislation, saying it would upset international talks and
increase the likelihood of a military confrontation with Tehran.
Obama is also expected to encourage Congress not to move
toward sanctions during his annual State of the Union address on
Tuesday night.
Brown said administration officials have been talking to
lawmakers about the bill, and that committee members, especially
new ones, needed more information before moving ahead.
