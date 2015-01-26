WASHINGTON Jan 26 Eleven U.S. senators - 10 Democrats and an independent who caucuses with Democrats - introduced a resolution on Monday backing international negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and opposing legislation to impose tougher sanctions that President Barack Obama has pledged to veto.

However, the resolution says it would be "appropriate" for the U.S. Congress to quickly pass sanctions if negotiations fail or Iran violates any agreement.

"Enacting new sanctions before the end of the negotiating period would gravely undermine our efforts to reach an agreement with Iran," Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, a leading co-sponsor of the resolution with Senator Chris Murphy, said in a statement.

The resolution's other co-sponsors include Democratic Senators Tom Carper, Dick Durbin, Al Franken, Martin Heinrich, Patrick Leahy, Jeff Merkley, John Tester and Sheldon Whitehouse, as well as Senator Angus King, an independent. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)