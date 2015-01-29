(Adds details on vote, background, in paragraphs 3-8)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee voted 18-4 on Thursday to advance a bill that would
toughen sanctions on Iran if international negotiators fail to
reach an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program by the end of
June.
However, the bill is not expected to come for a vote in the
full Senate until at least March 24, after a group of senators,
in the face of President Barack Obama's threat to veto the
measure, reached an agreement to hold off for two months to
allow time to reach a diplomatic solution.
Only four Democrats - Senators Sherrod Brown, Jack Reed,
Jeff Merkley and Elizabeth Warren - voted against the bill
sponsored by Republican Senator Mark Kirk and Democrat Robert
Menendez.
The other six joined the panel's 12-member Republican
majority to pass it.
"This legislation has been carefully calibrated to achieve
our ultimate goal, which is to prevent Iran from achieving
nuclear weapon capability," Menendez said.
He said he expected that if the measure is brought up in the
full Senate "at the right time," it would pass with broad
bipartisan support.
Brown had called on committee members to wait until June to
pass any more sanctions, reflecting intense debate in Congress
about how lawmakers should best seek to influence the
international talks on Iran's nuclear program.
After more than 18 months of negotiations, the United
States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have agreed
with Iran to try to reach a political understanding by the end
of March, with a view to a full-blown deal by a self-imposed
June 30 deadline.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)