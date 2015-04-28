(Adds updated vote count, background)
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
rejected an effort to require an international nuclear agreement
with Iran to be considered a treaty, which would have forced any
deal to be approved by two-thirds of the Senate's 100 members
before it could take effect.
The Senate voted 57-39 to reject the measure, offered as an
amendment to a bill requiring an Iran nuclear deal to be
reviewed by Congress.
The amendment would have needed the support of 60 senators
to pass, but its support from 39 Republicans showed that there
could be intense debate in the coming days as the Senate agrees
on a final version of the legislation.
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other members of
the chamber's Republican leadership were among those who
supported the amendment, despite an emotional appeal against it
from Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee and author of the Iran Nuclear
Review Act.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech and
Peter Cooney)