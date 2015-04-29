(Updates throughout to add background, comments, details)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Senate rejected an
effort on Tuesday to require any nuclear agreement with Iran to
be considered an international treaty, which would have forced
any deal to be ratified by two-thirds of the Senate's 100
members.
The Senate voted 57-39 to reject the measure, which
Republican Senator Ron Johnson offered as an amendment to the
Iran Nuclear Review Act, a bill requiring an Iran nuclear deal
to be reviewed by Congress.
The amendment's backing by 39 Republicans signaled that
there could be intense debate in the coming days as the Senate
hammers out its final version of the legislation.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Senate
Republicans were among those voting for the amendment, despite
an emotional appeal against it from Senator Bob Corker, the
Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
and author of the bill.
Corker and Senator Ben Cardin, the committee's top Democrat,
have been working against so-called "poison pill" amendments
seeking to toughen the bill, which they say would kill its
chances of becoming law by alienating Democrats and provoking a
veto by Democratic President Barack Obama.
Corker announced on Tuesday that his bill has 67
co-sponsors, enough to override a presidential veto.
Obama had threatened to veto the bill as a threat to ongoing
nuclear negotiations with Iran until last week, when leaders of
the foreign relations panel agreed on a compromise that removed
many of the measure's strictest provisions.
Secretary of State John Kerry said Monday that Washington
and other major powers were closer than ever to a deal with
Iran, although more tough talks lay ahead of a June 30 deadline
for reaching a final agreement in which Tehran would drastically
scale back its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of
crippling economic sanctions.
The White House has made clear the veto threat would be back
in place if the measure were significantly amended as it moves
through the Senate and House of Representatives.
Many Republicans worry that Obama is so eager for a nuclear
pact that he will allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. They
say a tougher stand in Congress would help convince Tehran to
compromise in the nuclear talks.
Several backers of the bill insisted that supporting the
Corker bill was not an endorsement of a final nuclear agreement.
They argued that opposing it would take away Congress' best
chance to weigh in.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech, Peter
Cooney and Ken Wills)