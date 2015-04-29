(Adds comments from Senators Rubio, Cardin)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Senate rejected an
effort on Wednesday to tie sanctions relief for Iran under an
international nuclear agreement to a requirement that President
Barack Obama certify that Tehran is not supporting acts of
terrorism against Americans.
A handful of Republicans joined Senate Democrats to reject
by a 54-45 vote a proposed amendment offered by Republican
Senator John Barrasso that would have added the terrorism clause
to a bill subjecting an international nuclear agreement to
review by the U.S. Congress.
The Senate has been engaged in intense debate over the
legislation, a compromise version of the bill reached in the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week in an effort to
avoid a presidential veto.
A year-and-a-half before the 2016 election, presidential
politics have also influenced the legislation.
Senators Bob Corker and Ben Cardin, the committee's
Republican chairman and top Democrat, have been arguing against
so-called poison pill amendments seeking to toughen the Iran
Nuclear Review Act.
They insist those amendments would kill its chances of
becoming law by alienating Democrats and provoking a veto. Obama
considers tougher restrictions a threat to ongoing nuclear
negotiations between Iran and six world powers.
Cardin had a heated exchange with Senator Marco Rubio, a
Republican presidential hopeful, on Wednesday over one of the
seven amendments Rubio has filed seeking to toughen the bill.
Rubio wants to amend the bill to prevent a nuclear deal from
going forward unless Iran's leaders accept Israel's right to
exist as a Jewish state, a measure certain to provoke a veto
threat.
Rubio's critics have accused him of pushing the measure to
enhance his foreign policy credentials as he fights for the
White House. Pro-Israel politics are particularly important to
evangelical Christian voters, a key part of the Republican base.
But Rubio accused some of his fellow senators of refusing to
consider the amendment because they did not want to take a
difficult vote.
Cardin, a Jewish lawmaker known as a strong supporter of
Israel, vehemently disagreed and blasted the amendment as a
poison pill. "It would make it almost impossible for the
president to negotiate an agreement with Iran," he said.
The Barrasso amendment voted down on Wednesday sought to
reinstate a clause that was removed last week as Democrats and
Republicans worked out the compromise version of the bill.
Both of the amendments that have come up for a vote so far
have been rejected.
