By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, April 30
WASHINGTON, April 30 A dispute among Republican
senators over changes to an Iran nuclear review bill on Thursday
threatened the measure's chances of being passed by the U.S.
Congress, leaving Senate leaders scrambling for a way to advance
the legislation.
Two Republican senators, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, used an
unorthodox procedural move to try to force the Senate to vote on
their amendments to a bill authored by another Republican
senator, Bob Corker, that would give Congress the right to
review an international nuclear agreement with Iran.
Rubio, a 2016 presidential hopeful, and Cotton, a leading
congressional critic of President Barack Obama's Iran policy,
want to toughen the bill with amendments including adding a
requirement that Iran recognize Israel's right to exist as part
of any nuclear deal.
Senate aides said the two made their move on Thursday just
as Republicans and Democrats were finalizing an agreement on how
to handle at least 66 amendments proposed by Republicans to the
Iran Nuclear Review Act.
"I have a sense that the context of this has just changed,"
Corker said. "I regret that."
The Senate has been engaged in intense debate over the
legislation, a compromise version of the bill reached in the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week in an effort to
avoid a presidential veto.
The White House had said some of the stronger provisions of
the original measure would have threatened delicate
international talks between Iran and world powers over Tehran's
nuclear program. The negotiators have given themselves until the
end of June to reach a final agreement, which members of
Congress want to review.
Corker and Ben Cardin, the committee's Republican chairman
and top Democrat, have been arguing against so-called poison
pill amendments. They say such amendments would alienate many
Democrats who now support the measure and prompt a veto.
Senators voted down two such controversial amendments
earlier this week. [ID:L1N0XQ3WW}
There was some optimism about the bill's long-term
prospects, however. Senate aides said they expected the
Republican Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, would take steps as
early as Monday to stop debate on the bill and allow a vote on a
"clean" version, without amendments.
But a spokesman said late on Thursday that McConnell had not
yet said whether he would do so, and that Senate leaders were
still trying to find a way to have votes on amendments.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)