WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Senate voted
overwhelmingly on Thursday to pass a bill giving Congress the
right to review, and potentially reject, an international
agreement with Iran aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear
weapons.
The 98-1 vote sent the measure to the House of
Representatives, which could consider it as soon as next week.
The White House said President Barack Obama would sign it into
law if it also passes the House, as expected, without
significant changes.
"I look forward to House passage of this bill to hold
President Obama's administration accountable," John Boehner, the
Republican speaker of the House, said in a statement supporting
the bill shortly after the Senate vote.
The bill gives Congress 30 days to review a final nuclear
deal after international negotiators reach such an agreement,
and during that time bars Obama from temporarily waiving any
U.S. sanctions on Iran that were passed by Congress.
If the Senate and House pass a resolution of disapproval of
the deal, it would prevent Obama from offering any waiver of
congressional sanctions, the overwhelming majority of U.S.
sanctions on Iran.
Such sanctions can only be permanently lifted by Congress.
Lawmakers made clear another battle, over a final nuclear
deal, lays ahead. "Make no mistake, that will not be the end of
the story," Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
said in a speech urging the bill's passage.
"There is bipartisan concurrence that we do not trust Iran,"
said Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, a bill co-sponsor and the
top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
TWISTS AND TURNS
Senate approval came after months of intense discussion of
how Congress could best have a voice in continuing negotiations
between Washington, five other world powers and Iran.
It was complicated by a dispute between Republicans and
Democrats over a Republican invitation to Israeli President
Benjamin Netanyahu, a critic of the nuclear talks, to address
Congress in March, and the April 1 indictment of one of the
bill's original co-authors, Democratic Senator Robert Menendez.
Republican Tom Cotton, who angered the White House by
sending a letter to Iran's leaders in March saying a nuclear
deal would last only as long as Obama is in office, was the only
senator who voted against the bill on Thursday.
Obama had long threatened a veto, saying the legislation
threatened the talks. Negotiators have set a June 30 deadline
for a final agreement in which Iran will curtail its nuclear
program in exchange for relief from crippling sanctions.
But Obama agreed to sign a compromise version after many of
his fellow Democrats backed the legislation, insisting Congress
deserved a voice on a major international issue.
"Can you believe after all of this, there were 98 'yes'
votes?" Republican Senator Bob Corker, the bill's lead author
and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, asked at
a news conference after the vote.
During two weeks of debate in the Senate, the bill was
threatened by a dispute among Republicans over amendments.
Its supporters said many of the 67 proposed amendments filed
by Republicans would have killed the measure by alienating
Democrats or prompting a veto. For example, 2016 presidential
hopeful Marco Rubio wanted a nuclear deal to require that Iran
recognize Israel's right to exist as a state.
In the end, none of the amendments was included in the bill.
But it could still be changed in the House.
