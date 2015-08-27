WASHINGTON Aug 27 Democrats are confident they
will have enough votes to protect the Iran nuclear deal in the
U.S. Congress, but they face an uphill task to avoid President
Barack Obama having to use his veto power to ensure the
agreement's survival.
"We're getting close," said Senator Richard Durbin, who as
Minority Whip is the Democrats' chief vote counter in the
Senate, referring to the 34 Senate votes needed to sustain an
Obama veto if Congress initially rejects the deal.
"I have really been heartened by the positive response from
our caucus," he told Reuters on Thursday.
Obama will be able to save the agreement if he can deny
opponents in either the Senate or the House of Representatives
the two-thirds majority needed to override his expected veto.
Senate aides said they expected to reach that threshold
before Congress returns from recess on Sept. 8, ahead of a vote
on the deal which must take place before Sept 17.
But achieving the 41 Senate votes needed to block an
expected "resolution of disapproval" of the deal by the
Republican majority - avoiding the need for a veto - remains in
doubt, they acknowledged.
The distinction is viewed as crucial by the White House and
other backers of the controversial accord, which gives sanctions
relief to Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
If Obama has to use his promised veto, it would undercut his
ability to claim broad political backing for the deal agreed by
six major powers and Iran. The appearance of more unity would
strengthen the international community's hand in forcing Iran to
comply with the nuclear agreement, backers say.
A Reuters poll released on Thursday underlined the growing
partisan divisions over the deal, with 54 percent of Republican
supporters opposing it, up from 30 percent in April. Only 16
percent of Democrat respondents oppose the deal.
Twenty-seven Senate Democrats and two independents have
announced support for the agreement, which was reached in
mid-July and which Republicans say will empower Iran without
effectively blocking its path to a nuclear weapon.
With more Democrats expected to come out in favor within
days, the White House is edging toward the 34 Senate votes
needed to sustain Obama's veto and preserve his top foreign
policy achievement from collapse.
IS A VETO AVOIDABLE?
Growing support for the deal has led to speculation that
Democrats are approaching the 41 votes they would need under
procedural rules to block a disapproval resolution in the Senate
and keep it from reaching Obama's desk.
To reach 41 votes, 12 of the 15 undecided Senate Democrats
would have to support a motion blocking it. Senior Democratic
aides said they do not yet have that many votes even in their
private "likely yes" columns.
"The last 10 percent is always the hardest," a Senate
Democratic leadership aide said.
One pro-deal group tracking the vote said it was confident
of only about six or seven of the 15 remaining undecided
Democrats eventually backing the deal.
Obama has lobbied heavily for the deal and an aide said
Durbin had called undecided Democrats every day during Congress'
four-week summer recess. Progressive groups have lobbied
intensely for the agreement, promising to block donations to any
"war hawk" who opposes it.
Opponents have spent millions on advertisements. Republican
leaders, powerful pro-Israel groups and Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu himself denounce the deal, which Netanyahu
calls a threat to his country's survival.
The White House has declined to comment on its outlook
beyond saying it is working to gather enough votes to keep
Congress from "spoiling" the pact.
Obama's veto would be only the fifth of his presidency.
Congress has failed to override any of the other four. Overrides
are rare, blocking only 110 out of the 2,566 vetoes in the
history of the United States.
Deal supporters need 34 of the 100 senators or 146 members
of the 435-seat House to sustain a veto.
So far, only 78 House members, all Democrats, support the
deal, according to a count by the Bipartisan Policy Center. No
Republican has yet backed the agreement.
