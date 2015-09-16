WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer
and Ben Cardin, senior Democrats who oppose the nuclear
agreement with Iran, will vote against a Republican effort to
require new conditions before President Barack Obama could lift
any sanctions under the deal, aides said on Wednesday.
After Senate Democrats twice blocked a disapproval
resolution meant to kill the nuclear agreement, Republican
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced amendments to
the measure that would bar Obama from lifting sanctions on Iran
unless it recognizes Israel's right to exist and releases
American prisoners.
Democrats have argued for months that the agreement should
not be tied to non-nuclear issues.
Schumer, the number three Democrat in the Senate, and
Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, sided with Republicans and against fellow Democrats
in the two previous procedural votes.
Under legislation Obama signed into law in May, Congress has
until Thursday to pass a resolution disapproving of the nuclear
agreement. If the resolution were to pass, it would cripple the
deal by barring Obama from lifting many U.S. sanctions.
Schumer and Cardin remain opposed to the deal itself, their
aides said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Christian Plumb)