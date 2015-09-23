WASHINGTON, Sept 23 A powerful U.S. Republican
lawmaker asked President Barack Obama to explain whether the
Iran nuclear agreement would eliminate U.S. tax penalties on
companies that do business with Iran.
In a letter dated Tuesday and released by his office on
Wednesday, Representative Paul Ryan wrote to Obama criticizing
the nuclear agreement and asking whether it also would affect
tax rules that discourage U.S. firms from doing business with
countries that support terrorism.
"Your policy raises serious questions about whether you
intend to keep in place tax rules that discourage conducting
business with Iran," Ryan, chairman of the tax-writing House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee, wrote.
The international pact lifts sanctions imposed over Iran's
nuclear development in exchange for it curtailing the program,
but it is not supposed to affect sanctions imposed for other
reasons like support for terrorism or human rights violations.
Congress failed to pass a resolution disapproving of the
international nuclear agreement before a Sept. 17 deadline,
preserving a potential legacy foreign policy achievement for
Obama.
But lawmakers who oppose the deal, mostly Republicans, have
made clear they have not given up their fight over what they see
as a dangerous agreement reached by the Democratic
administration.
Some are writing legislation to renew existing sanctions and
impose new ones within the next few months, despite White House
objections.
Ryan was the Republican nominee for vice president in the
2012 campaign. He and presidential nominee, former Massachusetts
Governor Mitt Romney, lost the election to Obama and Vice
President Joe Biden.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)