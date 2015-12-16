WASHINGTON Dec 16 Dozens of U.S. Republican
senators called on President Barack Obama on Wednesday not to
lift sanctions on Iran, saying Tehran's recent ballistic missile
testing showed "blatant disregard for its international
obligations."
Thirty-six of the 54 Republican senators, including Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell, signed a letter urging Obama not to lift
sanctions on Iran as planned under an international nuclear
agreement announced in July.
The letter, seen by Reuters, said the missile tests enhance
Tehran's capability to target Israel and U.S. troops in the
region. "That is why it is a mistake to treat Iran's ballistic
missile program as separate from Iran's nuclear program," the
letter said.
The letter was organized by Senator Kelly Ayotte, a member
of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
U.S. Republican lawmakers, and several of Obama's fellow
Democrats, have been deeply skeptical about the nuclear deal.
Their worries have intensified since Iran's rocket test on Oct.
10.
In a report first reported by Reuters, a team of sanctions
monitors found on Tuesday that Iran violated a U.N. Security
Council resolution by test-firing a missile capable of
delivering a nuclear warhead.
Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Gehghan was quoted by state
media on Wednesday saying that Iran will not accept any
restrictions on its missile program.
