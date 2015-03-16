By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, March 16
WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee could vote as soon as next week on a bill
requiring President Barack Obama to submit any nuclear agreement
with Iran for Congress' approval, the panel's chairman,
Republican Senator Bob Corker, said on Monday.
Obama has threatened to veto the bill, saying it impinged on
presidential authority and could disrupt the talks.
Corker told reporters at the U.S. Senate that he planned to
move ahead with the legislation in the committee next week.
Aides to Corker and the committee's top Democrat, Senator
Robert Menendez, said the panel had not yet settled on a
specific date to debate and vote on the bill. Menendez must also
agree on a date for the panel to consider the legislation.
The Foreign Relations panel must approve the bill before it
can be considered by the full Senate. The full-Senate vote is
unlikely to take place before mid-April because next week is the
last opportunity before lawmakers leave Washington for a
two-week recess.
The measure would also have to be approved by the House of
Representatives to be sent to the White House for Obama's
signature or veto. It would need the support of two-thirds of
both the Senate and House to overcome a veto.
The Senate's Republican leaders moved to bypass the
committee and submit the vote to the full Senate earlier this
month. But they agreed to postpone any action after many
Democrats, including some of the bill's co-sponsors, objected to
voting before the late-March deadline that international
negotiators set for reaching a framework nuclear deal.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held nearly five hours of talks on
Monday in the Swiss city of Lausanne, inching closer to a
possible agreement.
The legislation would require Obama to submit a final
nuclear agreement to Congress and restrict his authority to
waive sanctions for 60 days so lawmakers have time to weigh in.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle. Editing by Andre Grenon)