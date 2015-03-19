WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee will likely vote next Thursday on a bill
requiring President Barack Obama to submit any nuclear agreement
with Iran for Congress' approval, the panel's chairman,
Republican Senator Bob Corker, said on Thursday.
Obama has threatened to veto the bill, saying it impinged on
presidential authority and could disrupt delicate negotiations
between Iran and world powers on an agreement in which Iran
would curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from
sanctions.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)