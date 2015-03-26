WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Senate voted
unanimously on Thursday for a non-binding amendment to a budget
bill intended to make it easier to reimpose sanctions if Iran
violates a nuclear deal.
The vote was 100-0 for the amendment, sponsored by
Republican Senator Mark Kirk, which would establish a fund to
cover the cost of imposing sanctions if Tehran violated terms of
an interim nuclear agreement now in effect, or the final
agreement negotiators hope to reach before July.
The Senate spent Thursday voting on dozens of amendments to
a budget resolution. The votes are non-binding because the
legislation will not become law, but many senators introduce
amendments to send political messages.
The Senate also passed a non-binding amendment to compensate
American victims of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis
Kirk is deeply skeptical of international negotiations on
Iran's nuclear program. He co-authored a bill that would tighten
sanctions on Tehran, which President Barack Obama has threatened
to veto as a threat to delicate international negotiations.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the
Senate would vote on Kirk's sanctions bill if international
negotiators miss their deadline at the end of this month for
reaching a framework nuclear agreement.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)