WASHINGTON Jan 21 David Cohen, the U.S. Under
Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said on
Wednesday that low oil prices mean Iran will lose billions of
dollars more in oil revenue during the seven-month extension of
its temporary nuclear agreement.
"If oil prices remain at current levels, Iran will lose an
additional $11 billion in oil revenue from what it was expecting
to take in during this most recent seven-month extension of the
JPOA," Cohen said in prepared remarks for a Senate Foreign
Relations Committee hearing in which he urged lawmakers not to
pass more sanctions legislation now.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)