WASHINGTON Jan 21 The swoon in oil prices means
Iran will lose billions of dollars more in revenue during the
seven-month extension of its temporary nuclear agreement, a U.S.
Treasury Department official specializing in terrorism and
financial intelligence said on Wednesday.
"If oil prices remain at current levels, Iran will lose an
additional $11 billion in oil revenue from what it was expecting
to take in during this most recent seven-month extension" of the
temporary pact, David Cohen, the U.S. undersecretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence said in prepared remarks
for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
Brent oil prices have fallen by more than half since the
summer to just above $49 a barrel.
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China are in talks with Iran to forge a deal over the country's
nuclear program, which Tehran says is purely for peaceful
purposes. They failed to meet a deadline for a deal in November
and extended the talks until mid-2015.
As the talks drag, Republican and Democratic lawmakers are
moving forward with a new sanctions bill.
Cohen urged lawmakers not to pass more sanctions legislation
now. Even if implementation of new sanctions were delayed,
"would more likely hinder, rather than advance, the prospects
for a diplomatic solution that verifiably prevents Iran from
obtaining a nuclear weapon," he said.
