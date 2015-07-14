(Adds comment from Feinstein, Hoyer, Corker interview, Biden
meeting with House Democrats, timing of House and Senate votes)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, July 14 The nuclear deal between
world powers and Iran starts a new phase of intense negotiation
- this time between the Obama administration and the U.S.
Congress, where some Republicans have long been working to sink
an agreement.
Any effort in Congress to overturn the deal will face an
uphill fight. Republicans have majorities in both the House of
Representatives and Senate, but they would need the support of
dozens of President Barack Obama's fellow Democrats to sustain a
"resolution of disapproval" that could cripple a deal.
The odds of that are slim. A resolution of disapproval would
need only the Republican majority to pass the House, but would
require at least six Democrats to get the 60 votes needed to
advance in the Senate. The chances of mustering enough support
to then overrule an Obama veto are slimmer still.
Obama vowed on Tuesday that he would veto any bill Congress
passed that would prevent implementation of the Iran agreement.
Nancy Pelosi, who leads the Democrats in the House, praised
Obama in a statement. "I commend the president for his strength
throughout the historic negotiations that have led to this
point," she said, promising Congress would "closely review" the
agreement.
Senate Democrats have stood firm so far against
Republican-led efforts to interfere with the talks between Iran,
the United States and five other world powers. Some expressed
skepticism about the deal, but others said they expected to vote
for it.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, a veteran Democrat who is the
ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said she
would support the deal. "This is a strong agreement that meets
our national security needs and I believe will stand the test of
time," she said in a statement.
In the House, more than 150 Democrats, including Pelosi,
signed a letter in May that strongly supported the
negotiations.
"I understand the heavy lift that's involved," Tennessee
Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, told reporters when asked about the chances
of passing a "resolution of disapproval".
Corker said the Foreign Relations committee would review the
deal closely but added he would begin "from a place of deep
skepticism" about whether the agreement meets the goal of
preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Other leading Republicans went much further in their
criticism. House Speaker John Boehner promised a fight.
"Instead of stopping the spread of nuclear weapons in the
Middle East, this deal is likely to fuel a nuclear arms race
around the world," Boehner said in a statement.
Obama in May signed a law, authored by Corker, giving
Congress the right to review the agreement and potentially sink
it by passing a disapproval resolution that would eliminate the
president's ability to waive sanctions passed by Congress.
Easing sanctions is an integral part of the deal, under
which Iran will curtail its nuclear program.
60 DAYS
Under the Iran Review Act, lawmakers have 60 days to review
the agreement and decide how to respond, once they receive the
agreement and supporting documentation. During that period, plus
22 more days in which Obama could veto a resolution and
Congress could try to override it, Obama cannot waive the
congressional sanctions.
A veto override would require a two-thirds majority in both
houses, or 13 Democrats along with all 54 Republicans in the
Senate, and 43 Democrats plus all 236 House Republicans.
Sanctions passed by Congress account for the overwhelming
majority of those imposed by the United States. U.S. sanctions
are central to the international regime because of the country's
influence on global trade and banking.
Congressional briefings on the Iran deal have already begun.
Vice President Joe Biden was to meet with House Democrats on
Wednesday morning to discuss Iran, and Obama and other
administration officials called several lawmakers on Tuesday.
Acknowledging the difficulty of passing a disapproval
resolution, some lawmakers suggested Congress should consider,
and then reject, a "resolution of approval."
Defeating such a resolution by a large margin would not
affect the sanctions regime, but it would send a strong message
that the United States is not united behind a "bad" pact and was
prepared to act if Iran moved toward building a bomb, they said.
Corker told Reuters in an interview that congressional
leaders would decide whether to pursue a resolution of approval
or disapproval in the coming weeks. But neither the full House
nor Senate is expected to vote on any measure before September,
after lawmakers' August recess.
Steny Hoyer, the number-two Democrat in the House, dismissed
concerns that the delay would leave Democrats vulnerable to a
summer of attacks from Republicans that they will be voting "for
Iran" if they back Obama.
"I'm not sure that it's politically disadvantageous to
members," he told reporters. "I think the American public may
well agree with the president on this."
Both parties acknowledged that the debate will not end this
year. Some lawmakers have discussed imposing more sanctions over
Iran's human rights record or for supporting terrorism.
The Iran Review Act requires the president to regularly
certify that Tehran is adhering to terms of a deal. There is no
guarantee the next president would do so. Most Republican 2016
White House hopefuls said they do not support the deal.
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali, Roberta Rampton and David
Lawder; Editing by David Storey, Stuart Grudgings, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Ken Wills)