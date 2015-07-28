WASHINGTON, July 28 The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal gives Iran a "cash bonanza" while weakening Washington's ability to pressure Tehran.

"If this agreement goes through, Iran gets a cash bonanza, a boost to its international standing, and a lighted path toward nuclear weapons," U.S. Representative Ed Royce said in remarks prepared for a hearing on the agreement.

"With sweeping sanctions relief, we have lessened our ability to challenge Iran's conduct across the board. As Iran grows stronger, we will be weaker to respond," he said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)