WASHINGTON Aug 4 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate would "in all likelihood" consider a resolution of disapproval on the Iran nuclear agreement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced legislation in that chamber to disapprove of the nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)