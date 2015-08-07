WASHINGTON Aug 7 Twelve members of the U.S. Congress have come out in support of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the White House said on Friday.

Spokesman Josh Earnest said it showed U.S. President Barack Obama had made a persuasive case, but he conceded the decision of New York's Chuck Schumer, one of the top Democrats in the U.S. Senate, to oppose the deal was disappointing.

Obama is struggling to gain support for the deal, which Congress must vote on by Sept. 17. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)