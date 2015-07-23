July 23 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has
defended a nuclear agreement with world powers that
conservatives have criticised. Following are parts
of the deal that have drawn objections from the Islamic
Republic's security hardliners.
Conservative members of parliament and commanders of the
elite Revolutionary Guards say the deal has breached conditions
set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and want changes.
But the Iranian officials who negotiated the agreement,
known as the JCPOA and reached in Vienna on July 14, say it can
be only approved or rejected as a whole.
U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION 2231
Conservatives dislike a U.N. Security Council resolution
passed on July 20 that endorses the deal and triggers a set of
coordinated steps agreed by Iran in nearly two years of talks
with the world powers.
The resolution, negotiated as part of the deal, ends seven
previous resolutions that included international sanctions on
Iran - but only once the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) verifies Tehran's compliance with the Vienna accord. The
deal curbs Iran's nuclear programme in return for an easing of
economic sanctions.
But conservatives point out it also enshrines a mechanism
for all United Nations sanctions authorised by the previous
resolutions to be automatically reimposed if Iran breaches the
deal.
Iran has always considered U.N. resolutions on Iran unjust
and illegal. Conservatives believe that by accepting the new
resolution, Iran has approved and legitimised all the previous
and current sanctions imposed on it.
Tehran's negotiating team says the new U.N. resolution is
not binding on Tehran. They also say the JCPOA is separate from
the resolution and believe breaching the resolution will not
bring sanctions back.
ARMS EMBARGO
The conservatives object to the fact that military sanctions
will remain. Under resolution 2231, an arms embargo on
conventional weapons stays, preventing the import and export of
weapons for five years. Iran will not be able to export arms
legally to its allies in the region, or import anti-missile
systems to prevent any possible attack by Israel.
The negotiating team says if Iran's national interests
contradict the U.N. resolution at any point, preserving national
interests would remain the priority for Tehran. They say Iran
will do anything to support Iran's allies in the region.
MISSILES
Any transfer to Iran of ballistic missile technology during
the next eight years and of heavy weapons such as tanks in the
next five years would be subject to Security Council approval,
and the United States has promised to veto any such requests.
Conservatives say Tehran should not accept any restriction
on its military capabilities and especially not its missile
programme, one of the largest in the Middle East.
The negotiating team notes that the restrictions are on
missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads, and since Iran says
it has no programme to make such weapons, this would not affect
the country's military development.
EUROPEAN UNION SANCTIONS
The conservatives say that according to the JCPOA, EU
sanctions will only be suspended, not ended.
The negotiating team says this is the only practical way of
freeing Iran from the curbs in the short term, given the
complexity of the EU sanctions' interlocking regulations. A full
lifting would have to come later.
IAEA
The U.N. resolution says no sanctions relief will be
implemented until the IAEA submits a report to the Security
Council verifying that Iran has taken certain nuclear-related
measures outlined in the Vienna agreement.
Conservatives are not happy that the implementation of the
deal and the lifting of sanctions depends on the IAEA's final
assessment of the nuclear programme.
Iran has repeatedly said the IAEA has used fabricated
intelligence, but the U.N. nuclear agency says it takes no data
at face value.
MILITARY SITES
Conservatives believe the deal makes clear that the IAEA
will be able to seek access to any Iranian installation,
civilian or military. If the IAEA is denied access it can appeal
to a Joint Commission where Iran, even if supported by permanent
Security Council members China and Russia, can be outvoted and
required to admit inspectors or face the possibility of
sanctions being restored.
The negotiating team says any inspection is managed, and
Iran's military secrets will remain safe.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
The JCPOA codifies some rigorous limits on nuclear research
especially in the first eight years. But conservatives see
restrictions on research and development as against Iran's right
to nuclear development.
The negotiating team says Western governments spent years
trying to stop Iran's research and development, but now they've
accepted its continuation.
