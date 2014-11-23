* Final nuclear deal by Monday looking increasingly unlikely
* Russia, China have maintained strong ties with Iran
* Falling oil prices add to Iran's difficulty
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
VIENNA, Nov 23 Iranian officials say they can
turn to Beijing and Moscow if talks in Vienna fail to end
Western sanctions, but with oil prices falling, China's economy
slowing and Russia in its own sanctions-induced slump, Tehran's
"plan B" hardly looks ideal.
Talks between Iran and six powers, which include China and
Russia as well as the United States and three big EU countries,
are expected to fail to reach a deal to lift U.S. and EU
sanctions by a deadline on Monday.
While the deadline, already extended in July, could be
extended again, Iranian officials have said they are working on
an alternative if the talks collapse altogether, which would see
them look east and north for diplomatic and economic support.
"Of course we have a plan B," a senior Iranian official told
Reuters. "I cannot reveal more details but we have always had
good relations with Russia and China. Naturally, if the nuclear
talks fail, we will increase our cooperation with our friends
and will provide them more opportunities in Iran's
high-potential market."
He added: "We share common views (with Russia and China) on
many issues, including Syria and Iraq."
China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil and one of the few
countries to continue absorbing large volumes of Iranian exports
without any big decrease since U.S. and EU sanctions were
tightened in the past three years. Russia has sold Iran weapons,
built a nuclear power station and could provide technology.
Both countries can provide diplomatic cover at the U.N.
Security Council, where they wield vetoes that can help prevent
sanctions from be widened.
Still, the help has serious limits: China has demanded steep
discounts for buying Iranian oil, and is likely to pay even less
now that its own demand for oil is softening and the global
price is tumbling. Russia has no use for Iranian oil and is
suffering its own sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
If the nuclear talks collapse completely - an outcome none
of the parties wants - neither China nor Russia can stop the
United States and European Union from taking unilateral steps
outside the United Nations to expand the painful energy and
financial sanctions that hobbled the Iranian economy since 2011.
"Some Iranian leaders believe that in case of failure, they
can count on their neighbours to skirt the sanctions and bank on
big power rivalries to undercut the restrictions, but this
strategy's success is far from certain," said Ali Vaez, a senior
Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group.
"Likewise, Russia and China have repeatedly sided with the
West in isolating Iran. Similarly doubtful is how much more the
economy could recover without meaningful sanctions relief,
amidst plummeting oil prices."
PRESSURE EASING
Still one Western diplomat at the talks said he thought the
impetus for Iran to reach a deal was less intense now than last
year, due to the limited easing of sanctions already negotiated.
He also cited the eagerness of Western companies to end
sanctions and go back to Iran, and European court rulings
against some EU sanctions measures.
"The pressure (on Iran) to go for a deal at all costs is
less than it was 12 months ago," the diplomat said. "If there's
no deal, Iran will turn to China and Russia, as well as some
European countries that are prepared to do bilateral business
with Iran."
Another Iranian official said there are factions within Iran
that are sceptical about deals with the West and prefer
alignments with powers like Russia and China which have
condemned unilateral U.S. and EU sanctions.
"The president (Hassan Rouhani) is in favour of this deal
because he can fulfil his promises to improve the economy but
the Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and also the
Revolutionary Guards prefer moving towards the East and working
with China and Russia instead of the West," he said.
