* Nuclear Test Ban Treaty has wide global support
* Middle East signatories hold regular technical meetings
* Iranian, Israeli experts sat "at the same table"
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, April 13 Iran and Israel have been
cooperating under the auspices of an international body set up
to monitor a ban on nuclear bomb tests, its director said on
Monday.
Negotiated in the 1990s, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban
Treaty enjoys wide global support but must be ratified by eight
more nuclear technology states -- among them Israel and Iran, as
well as Egypt and the United States -- to come into force.
In the interim, Middle East signatories have regularly held
technical meetings, including in Jordan in November and December
to practise detecting illicit testing.
"Iran took part in the drill. Egypt was part of this drill.
I think all the Arab countries were represented in Jordan for
this exercise," Lassina Zerbo, executive secretary of the
Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban
Treaty Organization (CTBTO), said during a visit to Israel.
"During the exercise, when we had our round-table
discussions or dinner or lunches, you had Iranian experts and
Israeli experts sitting at the same table," he told Reuters.
"It's not unusual that we see that in the technological field we
have people who don't necessarily get together politically but
who find things to agree on in the scientific framework."
The CTBTO has established a system to detect any nuclear
blasts, with more than 337 monitoring facilities in the world.
Among these are two seismic stations in Israel and another
in Iran which, Zerbo said, has been inactive since 2006 when the
international network was upgraded and sanctions on Tehran over
its nuclear programme made taking equipment there difficult.
An April 2 framework deal between Iran and world powers
clears the way for a settlement to allay Western fears that Iran
could build a nuclear weapon, with economic sanctions on Tehran
being lifted in return.
Zerbo voiced hope of getting the Iranian site back on line,
effectively putting Iran on the same detection grid as Israel,
which accuses Tehran of harbouring designs on nuclear weaponry.
Israel -- which is believed to be the only nuclear-armed
state in the Middle East, but neither confirms nor denies this
-- says it believes Iran is committed to its destruction.
Iran insists its nuclear projects are purely peaceful, a
position Zerbo argued would be shored up by ratifying the Test
Ban treaty. But, he said, "their approach is that diplomacy is
always one step at a time."
By not signing the voluntary nuclear Non-Proliferation
Treaty, to which Iran belongs, Israel has kept its main nuclear
facilities away from foreign inspection.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Janet Lawrence)