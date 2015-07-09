Total says signs agreements to explore Senegal's deepwater potential
PARIS, May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
VIENNA, July 9 It is unlikely there will be a nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers on Thursday, an Iranian official told state broadcaster Press TV. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Louis Charbonneau)
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)