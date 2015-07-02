VIENNA France's foreign minister said on Thursday he would return to Vienna Sunday evening in the hope that sufficient progress had been made over the next few days to reach a final nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

"There has been some progress, but we are not at the end of the negotiations," Laurent Fabius said after meeting his counterparts before leaving for Paris.

"I have decided to return to Vienna on Sunday evening. I hope that at that stage we will be in a situation to move, perhaps, and I hope so, to find a definitive solution that will enable a robust agreement."

(Reporting by John irish; editing by Parisa Hafezi)