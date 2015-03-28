(Edits, adds comments from Fabius)
By John Irish, Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Iran and major
powers are close to agreeing a two- or three-page accord with
specific numbers as the basis of a resolution of a 12-year
standoff over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, officials have told
Reuters.
As the French and German foreign ministers arrived in
Switzerland on Saturday to join talks between U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif, Western and Iranian officials familiar with the
negotiations cautioned that they could still fail.
Kerry and Zarif have been in Lausanne for days to try to
reach an outline agreement by a self-imposed deadline of March
31 between Iran on the one hand and the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China on the other.
"The sides are very, very close to the final step and it
could be signed or agreed and announced verbally," a senior
Iranian official familiar with the talks told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. Other officials echoed the remarks while
warning that several crucial issues were still being hotly
debated.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters on
arrival: "I hope we can get a robust agreement. Iran has the
right to civil nuclear power, but with regard to the atomic
bomb, it's 'no'."
"The talks were long and difficult," he added. "We have
moved forward on certain points, but on others not enough."
18 MONTHS OF TALKS
The negotiations, under way for nearly 18 months, aim to
hammer out an accord under which Iran, which denies any ambition
to build nuclear weapons, halts sensitive nuclear work in
exchange for the lifting of sanctions, with the ultimate aim of
reducing the risk of a war in the Middle East.
Ahead of another meeting with Zarif on Saturday, Kerry said
he expected the discussions to run late. Zarif added that the
meetings would run through "evening, night, midnight, morning".
The British and Russian foreign ministers were due to arrive
in Lausanne over the weekend, along with a senior Chinese
official.
If agreed, the document would cover key numbers for a
comprehensive agreement between Iran and the six powers, such as
the maximum number and types of uranium enrichment centrifuges
Iran could operate, the size of uranium stockpiles it could
maintain, the types of atomic research and development it could
undertake, and details on the lifting of international sanctions
that have crippled Iran's economy.
Two officials said it was likely that most of the outline
agreement would be made public, though some said certain
sections would be kept confidential.
Several Iranian officials denied that Iran was close to
agreeing an outline document, but a Western diplomat who
confirmed the Reuters story said the comments were aimed at a
domestic audience.
COMPREHENSIVE DEAL BY JUNE
One of the key numbers is expected to be the duration of the
agreement, which the officials said would have to be in place
for more than 10 years. Once it expired, there would probably be
a period of special U.N. monitoring of Tehran's nuclear
programme.
The framework accord should be followed by a comprehensive
deal by June 30 that includes full technical details on the
limits set for Iran's sensitive nuclear activities.
It remains unclear whether the framework deal will be
formally signed or agreed verbally. The Iranians have expressed
concern that a written agreement would limit their negotiating
space when the technical details are worked out.
The officials cautioned that, even if such a preliminary
deal was done in the coming days, there was no guarantee that
agreement would be reached on the many technical details.
Some details have been out in the open for months. An
Iranian government website said in November that Washington
could let Iran keep some 6,000 early-generation centrifuges,
down from nearly 10,000 now in operation.
Along with the timetable for the lifting of U.N. sanctions,
officials say the biggest sticking point in the talks remains
centrifuge research and development. They say Iran wants to
conduct advanced centrifuge research at the underground Fordow
site, but the Western powers dislike the idea of Iran operating
centrifuges there.
The deal would call for U.S., European Union and U.N.
sanctions to be lifted according to a specific schedule, though
some could be lifted very quickly, the officials said.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)