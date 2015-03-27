(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
LAUSANNE, Switzerland/ANKARA, March 28 Iran and
major powers are close to agreement on a 2- or 3-page accord
with specific numbers that would form the basis of a long-term
settlement aimed at ending a 12-year standoff over Tehran's
nuclear ambitions, officials said on Friday.
Western and Iranian officials familiar with the negotiations
between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Russia and China cautioned that they still had not agreed on the
framework of a deal and key details were still being hotly
negotiated.
"The sides are very, very close to the final step and it
could be signed or agreed and announced verbally," a senior
Iranian official familiar with the talks told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. Other officials echoed the remarks while
warning that negotiations in the coming days might still fail.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have been discussing the political
framework agreement for days in Lausanne, Switzerland. Other
foreign ministers from the six-power group are expected to
arrive over the weekend.
There were discussions under way about whether to make the
2- or 3-page document public, but two officials said it would be
released. It was expected that some details of the agreement
would be kept confidential, officials noted.
"The plan is for the 2-3 page (document) to be made public,"
one official said.
Earlier a senior U.S. official said it was now time for Iran
to make the necessary hard decisions to make a deal possible.
If agreed, the document would cover key numbers for a future
nuclear agreement between Iran and the six - such as the maximum
number and types of uranium enrichment centrifuges Iran could
operate, the size of uranium stockpiles it could maintain, types
of atomic research and development it could undertake and
details on lifting sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.
One of the key numbers in the agreement is expected to be
the duration of the agreement, which the officials said would
have to be in place for more than 10 years. And once the main
agreement would expire, there would likely be a period of
special U.N. monitoring for Tehran's nuclear programme.
The goal of the negotiations, under way for nearly 18
months, is to hammer out an accord under which Iran would halt
sensitive nuclear work for at least a decade in exchange for
lifting sanctions, with the ultimate aim of ending Iran's
12-year nuclear standoff with the West and reducing the risk of
a war in the Middle East.
The two sides have been working to agree on a preliminary
framework accord by the end of March, to be followed by a
comprehensive deal by June 30 that includes all technical
details on limits Tehran would place on sensitive nuclear
activities in exchange for the easing of sanctions.
It remains unclear whether the agreement between the two
sides will be formally signed or agreed to verbally. The
Iranians have been opposed to the idea of a written agreement,
fearing that committing to something in writing would limit
Tehran's negotiating space while the technical details would be
worked out in the coming months.
Even if such a preliminary deal is accepted in the coming
days, the officials said, there was no guarantee the two sides
would be able to agree on the many technical details by June 30.
The negotiations could still fall apart afterward, they
cautioned.
There are some details that have been out in the open for
months. An Iranian government website said in November that
Washington could let Iran keep some 6,000 early-generation
centrifuges, down from nearly 10,000 now in operation.
Along with lifting U.N. sanctions, officials say the biggest
sticking point in the talks remains centrifuge research and
development. They say Iran wants to conduct advanced centrifuge
research at the underground Fordow site, but the Western powers
dislike the idea of Iran operating centrifuges there.
The deal would call for U.S., European Union and United
Nations Sanctions to be lifted gradually according to a specific
schedule. Some sanctions could be lifted very quickly, the
officials said.
Iran denies allegations by Western powers and their allies
that it is seeking the capability to produce atomic weapons.
(Additional reporting by John Irish; Editing by Ken Wills)