VIENNA, July 14 A draft nuclear deal between
Iran and six major powers calls for U.N. inspectors to have
access to all suspect Iranian sites, including military, based
on consultations between the powers and Tehran, a diplomatic
source said on Tuesday.
The source also said that if the deal is agreed, a U.N.
Security Council resolution on it would ideally be adopted this
month and the steps to be taken by both sides - including
Iranian limitations on its nuclear programme and relief from
sanctions on Iran - implemented in the first half of 2016.
The information from the source was preliminary and subject
to change as it was based on a draft of the nuclear deal that
was not the final version and that could be amended before final
approval by Iran and the six powers.
Diplomats close to the talks say that they are hoping to
approve a final version of the draft document as early as
Tuesday. Negotiations were continuing in the early hours of
Tuesday to reach an agreement, the diplomats said.
