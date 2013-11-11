* Iran to grant access to uranium mine, heavy water plant
* Agreement comes as powers seek diplomatic breakthrough
* Makes no direct mention of probe into suspected bomb
research
* Welcome first step but implementation key - experts
(Adds IAEA to visit Arak soon, December talks, paragraph 17)
By Fredrik Dahl and Marcus George
VIENNA/DUBAI, Nov 11 Iran will grant U.N.
inspectors "managed access" to a uranium mine and a heavy-water
plant within three months as part of a cooperation pact reached
on Monday that aims to allay concern about Tehran's nuclear
programme.
It was signed by U.N. nuclear agency chief Yukiya Amano in
Tehran after Iran and six world powers came close to a
preliminary nuclear agreement during broader talks in Geneva at
the weekend and decided to meet again on Nov. 20.
The sets of negotiations are separate but both centre on
fears that Iran may be seeking the capability to build nuclear
weapons, a charge it denies. The Iran-IAEA deal may encourage
hopes for next week's resumption of big power diplomacy after a
decade of international deadlock on the issue.
"This is an important step forward to start with, but much
more needs to be done," Amano said in the Iranian capital.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran will
"strengthen their cooperation and dialogue aimed at ensuring the
exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," a
joint statement said.
"It was agreed that Iran and the IAEA will cooperate further
with respect to verification activities to be undertaken by the
IAEA to resolve all present and past issues."
That seemed in part to be a reference to a stalled IAEA
investigation into suspected atomic bomb research by Iran, but
it gave no detail on when and how that probe may resume.
Amano suggested such issues would be addressed in
"subsequent steps" under the IAEA-Iran framework accord.
Britain - which is negotiating with Tehran along with the
United States, France, Germany, China and Russia - welcomed the
agreement. It was "important that Iran addresses the substance
of the agency's concerns about possible military dimensions" to
the nuclear programme, it said.
Iran expert Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group think
tank said: "This goodwill gesture is likely to put Iran in a
better position when its negotiators meet again with their (six
power) counterparts next week in Geneva."
Middle East specialist Shashank Joshi at the Royal United
Services Institute in London said much would depend on
implementation: "We have had numerous false starts before."
The Vienna-based IAEA, which regularly inspects Iranian
nuclear sites, has long requested more information and wider
access to fulfil its mandate to supervise Iran's nuclear
programme to ensure there are no military links.
Iran had until now ignored several requests. But the
election of a relative moderate, Hassan Rouhani, as Iranian
president in June has fuelled hopes that Iran's nuclear dispute
with the West can be resolved peacefully.
NO MENTION OF PARCHIN ACCESS
An annex to the IAEA agreement listed six steps to be taken
by Feb. 11, including access to the Gchine uranium mine and a
heavy-water production plant near the town of Arak.
Under the accord on boosting nuclear transparency, Iran
would also provide information about planned new research
reactors and sites for future nuclear power plants, as well as
clarify earlier statements about additional uranium enrichment
facilities it has said it plans to build.
Amano said the agreed steps were "substantive" measures.
After a follow-up meeting between senior IAEA and Iranian
experts in Tehran, they said in a statement that the U.N. agency
would visit the Arak facility "in the near future" and that a
new meeting would be held on Dec. 11 in Vienna.
The IAEA last visited the plant - which produces heavy water
for a nearby research reactor under construction - more than two
years ago and now monitors it via satellite images.
The Arak reactor is of deep concern for the West as it may
yield plutonium, a potential bomb fuel, once it starts up. Iran
says it will make isotopes for medical and agricultural use.
The Gchine mine is located near the Gulf port of Bandar
Abbas and its annual output is estimated at around 21 tonnes of
uranium. When refined, this can be used to fuel power plants but
also to build nuclear weapons if enriched much further.
Nuclear expert Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie Endowment
think-tank described Monday's agreement in principle as
positive.
"The details will have to be negotiated for specific
facilities and cases, and success may ultimately depend on the
atmospherics of Iran's relationship with the powers," he said.
Iran says its nuclear programme is a peaceful bid to
generate electricity. But its refusal to halt sensitive work has
drawn tough sanctions targeting its lifeblood oil exports.
The statement with the IAEA represents "a road map that
specifies bilateral steps in relation to resolving outstanding
issues," the head of Iran's atomic energy organisation, Ali
Akbar Salehi, said at the news conference in Tehran with Amano.
The agreement, however, made no explicit mention of the
IAEA's investigation into what it calls possible military
dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme, including long-sought
access to the Parchin military base where the agency suspects
nuclear-related explosives tests took place a decade ago.
(Editing by Giles Elgood and Peter Graff)