(Adds detail of how draft differs from earlier version)
By Louis Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed
VIENNA, July 14 A draft nuclear deal between
Iran and six major powers calls for U.N. inspectors to have
access to all suspect Iranian sites, including military, based
on consultations between the powers and Tehran, a diplomatic
source said on Tuesday.
The source also said that if the deal is accepted, a U.N.
Security Council resolution on it would ideally be adopted this
month and the steps to be taken by both sides - including
Iranian limitations on its nuclear programme and relief from
sanctions on Iran - would be implemented in the first half of
2016.
The details of the draft deal, which is still being
negotiated, are broadly in line with an interim agreement
clinched on April 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
But as negotiations reached a critical stage, new details
emerged, and it was significant that the latest draft included
inspections for military sites, access to experts and a proposed
timeline for putting a possible deal in place.
The information from the source was preliminary and subject
to change because it was based on a draft of the nuclear deal
that was not the final version and that could be amended before
final approval by Iran and the six powers.
Diplomats close to the talks say that they are hoping to
approve a final version of the draft document as early as
Tuesday. Negotiations were continuing in the early hours of
Tuesday to reach an agreement, the diplomats said.
The source said that Iran and the U.N. International Atomic
Energy Agency have agreed on a plan to address outstanding
questions about the possible military dimensions of past Iranian
nuclear activity by the end of this year, adding that some
sanctions relief would be conditioned on Tehran resolving this
issue.
The plan agreed by the IAEA and Iran includes one visit to
the Parchin military site as well as possible interviews with
Iranian nuclear scientists, the source noted.
Nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six world powers
missed a midnight deadline on Monday to reach a final deal, but
diplomats from all sides said they hoped for a breakthrough in
the coming hours.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Ken Wills)