NEW YORK, Sept 26 Iran President Hassan Rouhani
said on Friday "courageous decisions" must be made to clinch a
long-term nuclear agreement and that any deal without the
lifting of all sanctions against Tehran was "unacceptable".
Speaking to reporters in New York on the sidelines of the
annual U.N. General Assembly, he added that progress in the
latest round of nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers
has been "extremely slow".
"We must look forward to the future and make the courageous
decisions vis-a-vis this problem," he said. "Iran will never
surrender its legal right to civilian nuclear activities," he
added. "Enrichment will continue on our soil."
"Sanctions should should be lifted totally and altogether
and any agreement that does not have that will not be acceptable
for Iran. This agreement will be beneficial for Iran, the P5+1
and for stability in the region," he said.
A long-term deal, he said, would benefit Iran, the six
powers -- United States, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia
-- and help to stabilize the Middle East.
