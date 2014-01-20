ANKARA Jan 20 Iran said on Monday it will start its suspension of uranium enrichment up to 20 percent in a few hours, when talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog are likely to have ended, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency and our experts are in technical talks ... after that ends, I believe the suspension will start around noon (local time)," said spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi.

World powers and Iran are due to start implementing a landmark deal on Monday curbing Tehran's nuclear programme, potentially paving the way for a broad settlement of a decade-old standoff and easing fears of a new war in the Middle East. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)