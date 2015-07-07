UPDATE 4-Oil rises as OPEC cuts outweigh higher output elsewhere
* U.S. crude stocks likely fell for fourth straight week-poll
VIENNA, July 7 An Iranian diplomat said that there were still differences to overcome in nuclear talks with six world powers as the deadline passed on reaching an agreement on Iran's nuclear work, the Students News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday.
"Still there are three issues to be resolved, which are sanctions, U.N. resolutions and nuclear work," the unnamed diplomat told ISNA. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* U.S. crude stocks likely fell for fourth straight week-poll
* Net debt rises 9 pct quarter-on-quarter, as gearing climbs (Adds CFO quotes, shares, details)