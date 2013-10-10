* Dissident group says move is to foil U.N. inspectors
* Site was mentioned by IAEA in 2011
* Nuclear expert says exiles' allegation not credible
By Nicholas Vinocur and Fredrik Dahl
PARIS/VIENNA, Oct 10 An exiled Iranian
opposition group said on Thursday it had information about what
it said was a centre for nuclear weaponisation research in
Tehran that the government was moving to avoid detection ahead
of negotiations with world powers.
The dissident National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
exposed Iran's uranium enrichment facility at Natanz and a heavy
water facility at Arak in 2002. But analysts say it has a mixed
track record and a clear political agenda.
An accusation it made in July about a secret underground
nuclear site under construction in Iran drew a cautious
international response, while the United States expressed
scepticism about another claim in 2010.
The NCRI's announcement comes days before Iran and six world
powers are to meet in Geneva to try to end years of deadlock
over the nuclear programme, with hopes of a breakthrough raised
by the election of a relatively moderate president in Iran,
Hassan Rouhani. Iran denies conducting any nuclear weapons work.
The Paris-based NCRI, citing information from sources inside
Iran, said a nuclear weaponisation research and planning centre
it called SPND was being moved to a large, secure site in a
defence ministry complex in Tehran about 1.5 km (1 mile) away
from its former location.
It said the centre employed about 100 researchers, engineers
and experts and conducted small-scale experiments with
radioactive material.
"There is a link between this transfer and the date of
Geneva (talks) because the regime needed to avoid the risk of
visits by (U.N. nuclear) inspectors," Mehdi Abrichamtchi, who
compiled the NCRI report, told a news conference in Paris.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N.
nuclear watchdog, declined to comment.
A Western nuclear expert, Mark Fitzpatrick, said he did not
find the NCRI's allegation credible and that U.S. intelligence
agencies continued to believe that Iran was "still keeping most
of its weaponisation efforts under ice".
"If the NCRI knows about a nuclear weaponisation research
and planning centre in Iran, you can bet the CIA knows about it
too, yet there has been no hint of it in public or leaked
assessments," Fitzpatrick, of the International Institute for
Strategic Studies, a London-based think tank, told Reuters.
SUSPECTED PROJECT LEADER
The SPND site was mentioned in an IAEA report in late 2011
that included intelligence information indicating past research
in Iran that could be relevant for nuclear weapons. Iran
dismissed the findings as baseless or forged.
The IAEA document said the information pointed to the
existence of a concerted weapons programme that was halted in
2003 when Iran came under increased Western pressure. But it
suggested that some activities may have resumed later.
The NCRI said such research had continued at several sites,
including the SPND. The publication of the IAEA report in 2011
prompted Tehran to start planning for a transfer of its
activities to a new site to avoid inspections, it said.
The NCRI, which seeks an end to Islamist theocratic rule in
Iran, is the political wing of the People's Mujahideen
Organisation of Iran (PMOI), which fought alongside Saddam
Hussein's forces in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The United
States last year removed it from its list of terrorist groups.
The NCRI said the SPND's activities had expanded over the
past year and a half, under the direction of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh,
who was identified in the IAEA report as a key figure in
suspected weapons-related work and is subject to U.N. sanctions.
Iranian media rarely mention Fakhrizadeh. Western nuclear
experts have said he probably lives under tight security to
shield him against assassins and keep him beyond the reach of
U.N. inspectors.