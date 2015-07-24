* Iran woos European industrial firms after nuclear deal
* Offers foreign firms research & development incentives
* Says foreign stakes in privatisations will be eased
(Adds details on reserves, research and development, context)
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, July 24 Iran expects to rejoin the
international electronic payment system SWIFT three months after
sanctions imposed on it are lifted and it will also become
easier for foreign firms to take part in privatisations in Iran,
a senior Iranian official said.
His remarks suggested Iran's long isolated but
high-potential, energy-based economy will be open for investment
once sanctions are removed as a result of its July 14 deal with
world powers placing limits on its disputed nuclear programme.
Industry Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh also said Iran's
foreign reserves total between $115 billion and $125 billion,
including assets in its sovereign wealth fund.
It was one of the most detailed public descriptions of the
reserves by an Iranian official. The size of the foreign
reserves and the way Iran uses them will be crucial in its bid
to rebuild its economy after years of international sanctions.
Iran was barred from SWIFT, crippling its ability to make
international bank transfers crucial to foreign trade, due to
Western sanctions imposed over fears it was seeking to develop
nuclear bombs. It says it seeks only civilian nuclear energy.
Speaking on the sidelines of a business conference in Vienna
on Friday, Nematzadeh said foreign banks would gradually be able
to re-establish links with Iranian banks as sanctions relief
kicks in, which he expected to happen in less than three months.
When asked to clarify the timing, he said he meant three
months "from the sanctions (being removed)".
Iran and the six powers struck the nuclear deal on July 14
and, if U.N. inspectors confirm Tehran is complying with
provisions to curb its nuclear activity, sanctions could begin
to be removed later this year.
Nematzadeh also said sanctions relief would smooth the way
for foreign companies to take part in planned privatisations of
state-owned Iranian companies.
"Some downstream (companies) like petrochemical industries
or refining industries, they are all either privatised or the
ones left are going to be privatised," he said.
He stressed that Iran's national oil company NIOC would not
be sold and that the government would retain up to 20 percent in
companies in "important industries". He did not give details.
TAX BREAKS ON OFFER TO FOREIGN FIRMS
Iranian officials also used the business conference to offer
tax breaks and other benefits to foreign technology firms to
persuade them to set up research and development (R&D) centres
in the Islamic Republic.
"The government would offer support for R&D investment by
foreign firms, and they would be treated just as domestic firms,
especially if they were exporters," Sorena Sattari, Iran's vice
president for science and technology, said.
Nematzadeh said the Iranian government had set up a $1
billion fund for such R&D support for private companies and this
was already included in the national budget.
Further, the government will cover up to half of private
companies' research costs out of the running budget, he said.
The Iranian central bank's foreign reserves, obtained from
the country's oil and gas exports, are around $90 billion to
$100 billion, Nematzadeh told the Vienna conference.
The National Development Fund of Iran, which was founded in
2011 and receives a portion of oil and gas export proceeds, has
around $20 billion to $25 billion.
In addition, some Iranian government companies and
organisations have foreign holdings of about $5 billion to $10
billion, Nematzadeh said.
During the sanctions era, Iran was secretive about the size
of its assets, apparently believing that disclosing information
could make it harder to defend itself against the restrictions.
U.S. officials have said over $100 billion of Iranian assets
abroad are currently frozen by the sanctions, but deputy central
bank governor Akbar Komijani disputed that on Thursday. He said
only about $29 billion was blocked, of which $23 billion were
central bank reserves and $6 billion belonged to the government.
Iran can already access most of the reserves and is using
that money to develop its oil, petrochemical and gas industries
as well as to finance nearly 60 investment projects through the
Chinese government, Komijani said without elaborating.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)