* Rouhani says economy now "free of chains"
* Hopes to attract $30-50 bln foreign capital in five years
* Transport minister says plans to buy 114 Airbus aircraft
* Remaining sanctions mean U.S. may lag in restoring trade
* Risk of "snap-back" to deter some, not all foreign
investors
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Jan 17 A purchase of more than 100
aircraft from Europe's Airbus may be one of Iran's first big
deals in a trade and investment boom that could reshape the
economy of the Middle East.
"The legs of Iran's economy are now free of the chains of
sanctions, and it's time to build and grow," President Hassan
Rouhani tweeted on Sunday, a day after world powers lifted
sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear
programme.
Hours earlier, his transport minister Abbas Akhoondi told
the Tasnim news agency that Iran intended to buy 114 civil
aircraft from Airbus - a deal that could be worth more
than $10 billion at catalogue prices.
Airbus said on Saturday it had not yet held commercial talks
with Iran, and businesses operating in the Islamic republic will
continue to face big obstacles for the foreseeable future.
Risks include indebted Iranian banks, a primitive legal
system, corruption and an inflexible labour market. Many foreign
companies will remain wary of investing in Iran because of
concern that the sanctions could "snap back" if Tehran is later
found not to be complying with the nuclear agreement.
But the Airbus plan underlined Iran's potential: with about
80 million people and annual output of some $400 billion, it is
the biggest economy to rejoin the global trading system since
the Soviet Union broke up over two decades ago.
The nuclear deal removed restrictions that stifled Iran's
economy for most of this decade - on banking, money transfers,
insurance, trade, transport and procurement of technology.
This will allow Iran to satisfy pent-up demand for goods and
services that it had trouble obtaining at affordable prices
under sanctions, from aircraft to factory machinery, medicines
and some consumer goods such as cosmetics and branded clothing.
Iran will immediately have more money to pay for imports, as
the government gains access to tens of billions of dollars of
its assets that were frozen abroad by the sanctions.
U.S. officials have estimated the amount of funds to be
unblocked at over $100 billion. Iran's central bank has said the
total is much smaller at $29 billion, but that would by itself
still cover several months of imports of goods and services.
Iran will also gain financial strength from an increase in
oil exports, as it becomes able to sell freely into the global
market once again - though ultra-low oil prices, and the need to
repair ageing oil facilities, mean the rise in revenues may
initially be small.
Rouhani told parliament on Sunday that Iran aimed to attract
$30-50 billion of foreign capital in the next five years to
boost annual economic growth, now near zero, to 8 percent - a
level achieved by Asia's "dragon" economies in their best years.
"Iranian government policies in the post-sanctions era will
focus on attracting foreign investment, expanding non-oil
exports, and making the best use of financial assets," he said.
<-----------------------------------------------------------
Graphic of Iran's economy reut.rs/1P8jWNx
FACTBOX-Lifting sanctions: how it will work
----------------------------------------------------------->
GROWTH
Many economists think the 8 percent growth target is much
too optimistic without difficult reforms to business regulation
and the labour market that could take years to push through,
even if Rouhani can sustain the political will for them.
But the lifting of sanctions does appear likely to trigger a
surge of growth. Analysts estimate a third of Iranian industry
may have been idled by the sanctions; some of this will now
start coming on line as Iran seeks to regain export markets.
That could shift the balance of economic power in the Gulf.
Over the past decade, as Iran has laboured under sanctions,
trade and investment flows have favoured the Gulf Arab oil
exporters, including Saudi Arabia's $650 billion economy.
Growth in the Gulf states is now slowing as their state
finances are damaged by low oil prices. Iran, with a much more
diverse economy that includes big non-oil sectors such as
agriculture and car manufacturing, could begin to catch up.
Iran's trade with the European Union totalled 7.6
billion euros ($8.4 billion) in 2014. In 2011, before banking
sanctions hit, it was 27.8 billion euros - a measure of the
ground that may be recovered.
U.S. companies look set to lag rivals from other countries
in restoring trade with Iran, because Washington will retain
broad sanctions that predate the nuclear crisis and were imposed
over other issues such as terrorism and human rights abuses.
But U.S. business with Iran may still increase, after the
U.S. Treasury said on Saturday that it would permit foreign
subsidiaries of American companies to trade with Iran - a
channel that big multinationals may be able to exploit.
A big foreign investment presence may take longer to rebuild
than trade ties. Some firms may want to wait until they see the
stance of the next U.S. president towards Iran; many will worry
about "reputational risk", or exposure to legal action from
shareholders or lobby groups, if they invest there.
Some oil companies will rush back to Iran, and service
sector and retail firms may invest because they do not need to
risk much capital, but other businesses will be cautious, the
Eurasia consultancy predicted.
Even in manufacturing, however, the lure of Iran's big
consumer market may be hard to resist. France's PSA Peugeot
Citroen has been trying to negotiate a return to
manufacturing in Iran, from which it withdrew in 2011; Renault
has also been looking at such a deal.
Germany's Daimler said last week that its
commercial vehicle division aimed to return if sanctions were
lifted. "We are currently in talks with potential Iranian
partners," a spokeswoman for Daimler Commercial Vehicles told
Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai,
Soyoung Kim in Washington and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt;
Graphic by Gustavo Cabrera Cervantes; editing by Anna Willard)