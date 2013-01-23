DUBAI Jan 23 Iran has suggested that the next
round of nuclear talks with world powers should take place in
Cairo, the ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the
Islamic state's foreign minister.
"When I was in Egypt ... it was suggested that the next
meeting be held in Cairo," Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar
Salehi was quoted as saying by ISNA on Wednesday. "This issue
was welcomed by our dear friends in Egypt and Egypt will consult
with the P5+1 for hosting this meeting."
The last round of negotiations between Iran and six world
powers, known collectively as the P5+1, over Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme was held in June 2012 in Moscow.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams)