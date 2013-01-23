* Talks could resume next week, but venue unclear
* Tehran has courted Egypt's new Islamist government
* Iran, world powers, still far from deal on nuclear issue
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Jan 23 Iran has proposed Cairo as the
venue for the next nuclear talks with world powers, its foreign
minister said on Wednesday without indicating when the meeting,
aimed at defusing a standoff with the West, would happen.
"When I was in Egypt ... it was suggested that the next
meeting be held in Cairo," Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying
by the Iranian Students' News Agency.
"This issue was welcomed by our dear friends in Egypt and
Egypt will consult with the P5+1 (group of countries) for
hosting this meeting."
Holding the talks in Egypt could indicate warming ties
between Cairo and Tehran, two of the Middle East's most
influential countries.
After decades of frozen relations with former President
Hosni Mubarak, Iran has courted his successor, the Islamist
Mohamed Mursi, although opposing views on the Syrian civil war
have prevented a rapid rapprochement.
Salehi visited Cairo for talks with Mursi on Jan. 10.
There was no immediate comment from EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who represents world powers in dealings with
Tehran.
The last talks between Iran and the P5+1 - the five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany -
were held in Moscow in June but failed to resolve the nuclear
standoff that has led to crippling sanctions against Tehran
which the West fears is seeking atomic weapons capability.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who won a new
term in office this week, has said he would not let that happen
and has often suggested the Jewish state could use pre-emptive
strikes against Iran if diplomacy fails.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons technology and
says its atomic work is for peaceful, civilian purposes.
Both Iran and P5+1 - the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, China and Russia - say they want to resume talks.
However, the two sides' priorities diverge: the P5+1 wants
to curb Iran's work to potentially develop atomic weapons, while
Iran wants sanctions scrapped and to have its "right" to enrich
uranium formally recognised.
Western diplomats and Iranian media have said talks might
take place next week, but that the venue had not been agreed.
