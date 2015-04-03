(Adds background)
April 3 Egypt sees the framework nuclear accord
that Iran reached with world powers this week as a first step
towards a final deal that will hopefully help bring stability to
the Middle East, the state news agency reported on Friday,
quoting the foreign ministry.
Egypt, the most populous Arab state, is a close ally of
Saudi Arabia, Iran's main regional rival.
The tentative accord, struck on Thursday after eight days of
talks in Switzerland, clears the way for a settlement to allay
Western fears that Iran could build an atomic bomb, with
economic sanctions on Tehran being lifted in return.
Egypt's state news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman
Badr Abdelatty as saying Cairo hopes a final deal will be
reached that could contribute to stability in the Middle East
and prevent an arms race.
Egypt and other Arab states recently agreed to form a joint
military force designed to confront regional security threats as
Iran's influence grows in the Middle East.
