UPDATE 2-Oil rebounds on U.S. stocks drawdown, but declining OPEC compliance weighs
* Market awaits EIA data at 1430 GMT for price direction (Updates prices, adds Russian output cuts)
WASHINGTON, July 14 President Barack Obama spoke with United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan by telephone on Tuesday to discuss the agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program, the White House said.
Obama emphasized the United States' commitment to working with Gulf partners, like the UAE, to counter Iran's destabilizing activities in the region. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Market awaits EIA data at 1430 GMT for price direction (Updates prices, adds Russian output cuts)
SYDNEY, May 3 Proposals by activist investor Elliott Management to boost shareholder returns at BHP Billiton would be "credit negative" for the global miner, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.