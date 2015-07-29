By Sam Wilkin
| DUBAI, July 29
DUBAI, July 29 Iran looked ahead to working
closely with French energy company Total, Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh told the Shana agency after a meeting in Tehran
with France's foreign minister on Wednesday.
"A new chapter of cooperation with the French company Total
will begin to develop Iranian oil fields," Shana quoted Zanganeh
as saying after a meeting with Laurent Fabius.
"Total was active in developing Iranian oil projects for
more than 20 years (before sanctions)... the door is again open
for this company's activities in developing oil fields."
Fabius was in Tehran for a one-day visit in which he met
senior ministers and conveyed an invitation from French
President Francois Hollande to his Iranian counterpart Hassan
Rouhani to visit Paris in November.
"Today's talks about oil and energy were very positive and I
hope the results will also be satisfactory," Shana quoted Fabius
as saying.
Total had been involved in the development of Iran's giant
South Pars gas field, which holds about half of Iran's gas
reserves, but the project had been overshadowed by haggling over
contract terms.
Under pressure from the French and U.S. government, the
French company eventually stopped all production in Iran in
2010.
In an interview to Russian media, Total's CEO Patrick
Pouyanne had said the group was looking at opportunities in
liquefied natural gas projects, but that Total's participation
would depend on the terms offered by Tehran to foreign
investors.
Iran plans to hold its major post-sanction oil and gas
conference in London this December, where a senior delegation
will discuss new contract terms. [www.iranoilgas-summit.com/
]
A spokeswoman for Total had no immediate comment.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris; editing by
William Hardy)