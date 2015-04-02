LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Iran and six
world powers have agreed that more than two thirds of Iran's
enrichment capacity will be decommisioned and monitored for 10
years if the parties can reach a comprehensive agreement by June
30, a Western source said on Thursday.
Iran currently has around 19,000 centrifuges installed. If
there is a final deal, Tehran would "downblend", or dilute, or
ship abroad most of its enriched uranium stocks, the source
said.
After the first 10, centrifuge research and development
would limited and monitored. Different restrictions on Iran's
nuclear programme would continue for a quarter century. In
return for compliance, international sanctions will be gradually
lifted. This is part of a preliminary political understanding
reached on Thursday between Tehran and the six, the source said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)