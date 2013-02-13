DUBAI Feb 13 Iran started installing a new
generation of uranium enrichment machines at its Natanz nuclear
site last month, Iran's atomic energy organisation chief was
quoted as saying on Wednesday by Iranian media.
"From last month the installation of the new generation of
these machines started in the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan complex
(Natanz)," Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani was quoted as saying by the
Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).
The U.N. nuclear watchdog had told its member states that
Iran had announced plans to install and operate advanced uranium
enrichment machines, in what would be a technological leap
allowing it to significantly speed up activity the West fears
could be put to developing a nuclear weapon.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati and Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)